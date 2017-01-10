Love it? Like it!

No silver bullet for cost of car insurance

by Juliette Gash  10th Jan 2017
Today FM image

Working Group will publish report this afternoon

Recommendations on how to bring the cost of motor insurance down are to be published this afternoon.

Car insurance increased by close to 40 per cent last year.

Today FM Image

There have been repeated calls to address the size of payouts for certain injuries, notably whiplash.

Juliette Gash reports;

Today FM Image

The Junior Finance Minister, Eoghan Murphy, TD chairs the Working Group on the Cost of Insurance.

Its report will be published this afternoon, but has to get cabinet approval in the interim.

The report has 30 recommendations with around 70 actions, due to be implemented over two years.

A spokesman for the Department of Finance said the actions would begin immediately, but said there was no 'silver bullet' to address the cost of insurance.

 

