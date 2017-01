No silver bullet for cost of car...

Calls For A Cap On Pay In The UK

Jeremy Corbyn says it would reduce inequality

The leader of the British Labour Party wants a maximum wage cap introduced in the UK.

Jeremy Corbyn says his party is examining the issue as a means of reducing inequality.

He hasn't put a figure on the cap, but says it would be 'significantly higher' than the 138-thousand pounds a year he earns.

What about similar measures here? Kim Buckley has this report: