Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

OVERNIGHT

01:00 - 05:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

North could face two elections in two months

by Gavan Reilly  10th Jan 2017  14:40
Today FM image

Brokenshire warns of loss of "faith" between SF and DUP

The UK's Northern Secretary has indicated that voters in the North may be forced into TWO Assembly elections within weeks of each other.

James Brokenshire says if a first election doesn't result in a new executive being formed, he must call another one after two weeks.

The House of Commons has today heard that the collapse of the assembly means Northern Ireland can't pass laws to get out of welfare reforms imposed by Westminster.

And the Northern Secretary says one snap election could quickly lead to another:

The comments came as senior politicians in the North warned that the power-sharing institutions may collapse entirely.

Sinn Fein and the DUP have each accused the other of forcing the collapse of the current executive. Unionist leaders now say power-sharing is "half dead" - while Sinn Féin says it won't work in any administration that doesn't honour the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement.

Though the latest crisis has been precipitated by the DUP's stance over the "cash for ash" scandal, there are other contributing factors - including anger over NAMA's sale of Project Eagle, and the scrapping of a £50,000 fund to help underprivileged children visit Gaeltacht areas.

Veteran observers believe the lack of trust between Sinn Féin and the DUP is now so entrenched that it may be impossible for the two to share power again - leading to the possibility that, if those two parties retain their status as the biggest in Stormont, power-sharing may be scrapped and lead to direct rule from London.

This would bring its own complications at a time when the Brexit process is about to get underway, and with the UK's Supreme Court shortly to rule on whether the devolved assemblies of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales should have a role in the process.

Our political correspondent Gavan Reilly reports:

  • Today FM image

    Racist killer sentenced to death for US church murders

    Today FM image

    Home Sweet Home to apply for more time at Apollo House

    Today FM image

    Fraud database recommended by insurance report

    Today FM image

    Gardaí seek help in tracing girl (14) missing from Dublin home

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos