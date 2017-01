Lithuanian man extradited from north on rape and assault charges

Suspect wanted in relation to Co Monaghan sex assault

A 21 year old Lithuanian national has been extradited here from the north, to stand trial on Rape and Assault charges.



The alleged offences happened in the Castleblaney area of County Monaghan in March 2015.



The man was arrested at Belfast International Airport in July last year.



He was handed over to Gardaí this morning, and is expected to appear before a court later today.