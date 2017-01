Sinn Féin rejects talks offer from Arlene Foster

Mary Lou McDonald speaking to the media | Image: RollingNews.ie

Mary Lou McDonald says DUP leader must stand aside

Sinn Féin has rejected an offer by the DUP leader Arlene Foster for new talks to save the Stormont Assembly.



The outgoing First Minister had offered to hold talks on the format of an inquiry into the 'cash for ash' scandal.



But Sinn Féin this afternoon insisted the time for talking has passed, indicated it was now on an election footing.



Deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald says there can be no deal without Arlene Foster standing aside during the inquiry: