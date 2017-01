Gardaí seek help in tracing girl (14) missing from Dublin home

Alva O'Leary last seen in Rathmines

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenage girl.



14 year-old Alva O'Leary was last seen at around 9.15 yesterday evening in the Orwell area of Rathmines.



She is described as 5'3" in height, of slim build and with long blonde hair.



She was last seen wearing a red jacket, dark jeans or leggings and white Adidas runners.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.