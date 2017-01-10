Fraud database recommended by insurance report

Close
Insurers are going to have to explain to customers why their insurance has gone up so much.
Thats one of the 71 recommendations by the Working Group on Insurance cost which may help drivers understand why their car insurance has risen by 40% in the past year.
There are also plans for the establishment of various databases on claims, uninsured drivers and fraudulent drivers.
A Personal Injuries Commission will examine the cost of payouts for injuries including whiplash.
Junior Minister Eoghan Murphy, who chaired the working group, hopes that transparency will bring costs down and give clarity to the public: