Fraud database recommended by insurance report

Image: RollingNews.ie

71 actions suggested to bring down premium costs

Insurers are going to have to explain to customers why their insurance has gone up so much.



Thats one of the 71 recommendations by the Working Group on Insurance cost  which may help drivers understand why their car insurance has risen by 40% in the past year.



There are also plans for the establishment of various databases on claims, uninsured drivers and fraudulent drivers.



A Personal Injuries Commission will examine the cost of payouts for injuries including whiplash.



Junior Minister Eoghan Murphy, who chaired the working group, hopes that transparency will bring costs down and give clarity to the public: