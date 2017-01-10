Home Sweet Home to apply for more time at Apollo House

Apollo House in Dublin - the NAMA-owned office block due for demolition which has been taken ove by Home Sweet Home and other homeless action groups | Image: RollingNews.ie

Group casts doubt on deal with Housing Minister

The occupiers of Apollo House will tomorrow apply for a stay on the order to vacate the property.



Their occupation is due to become illegal at noon tomorrow, but they want to extend their occupancy until all the homeless people in the building can be re-homed, as per their deal with Housing Minister Simon Coveney.



The group also says 8 residents have returned there from the alternative accommodation they had been moved to because of poor standards and drug taking in those units.



Home Sweet Home will outline their plans for the future of the occupation after their application for a stay is heard in the High Court tomorrow.

Sean Defoe reports: