Racist killer sentenced to death for US church murders

In this file photo, Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Sheby Police Department in Shelby, N.C. | Image: Chuck Burton AP/Press Association Images

A gunman who killed nine black churchgoers in South Carolina has been sentenced to death.



Dylann Roof attacked members of a bible study group in Charleston in 2015.



He is the first American to get the death penalty for federal hate crimes.

Roof had declined to ask the court to spare him the death penalty.

He told the court he was not sure 'what good it would do'.