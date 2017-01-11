Love it? Like it!

Apollo House Occupiers To Ask For Extension

by Kim Buckley  11th Jan 2017  06:22
Today FM image

The deadline is noon today

Home Sweet Home will go to the High Court later looking to extend the occupation of Apollo House in Dublin.

12 noon today is when the occupiers of Apollo House have to legally leave after a High Court ruling before Christmas.

They'll apply for a stay in the court later to extend that to allow them to follow through on a deal with Housing Minister Simon Coveney.

It would see all the homeless people in the facility re-homed.

However 8 residents who had already left have come back to Apollo House saying the conditions elsewhere are woeful.

One man said he was put in a five bed dorm with three active heroin users.

Home Sweet Home have also accused the Minister of undermining the deal they struck by playing down the group's achievements.

All eyes will later turn to the High Court, to see if the residents will be allowed to stay beyond noon today.

 

