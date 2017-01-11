Love it? Like it!

Apollo campaigners will ask to stay

by Juliette Gash  11th Jan 2017  09:12
Today FM image

High Court had ordered them to leave by Noon

Activists occupying Apollo House are going to ask the High Court to let them stay for longer.

A judge has ordered them to leave by midday today, but they're going to argue there's nowhere suitable for them to go yet.

Apollo House residents say alternative accommodation offered so far is well below standards in the NAMA building.

Rosi Leonard from Home Sweet Home says the minister has reneged on their deal.
It's understood that eight people who had moved out of Apollo House moved back in after finding the alternative accommodation offered was sub-standard.

Home Sweet Home tweeted pictures of the hostel offered one man;

 

