Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

DERMOT AND DAVE

12:00 - 14:30
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Donald Trump Rejects Claims Russia Has Compromising Information About Him

by Alison Healy  11th Jan 2017  09:30
Today FM image

Donald Trump has rejected claims that Russia has got hold of compromising information about him.

It's believed the claims - relating to his personal life and links to Moscow - haven't been verified - but are serious enough for him to have been briefed about them.

The US president-elect's tweeted that it's a "witch hunt."

The document was published last night with the President=Elect branding it "unverifiable."

He's also using the hashtag #FakeNews in relation to the story.

Trump’s special counselor Kellyanne Conway appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers shortly after the story broke.


 

 

 

 

  • Today FM image

    Donald Trump Rejects Claims Russia Has Compromising...

    Today FM image

    Apollo campaigners will ask to stay

    Today FM image

    Obama's Final Address

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor's coach hits out at Meryl Streep

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos