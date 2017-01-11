Donald Trump Rejects Claims Russia Has Compromising Information About Him

Close
Donald Trump has rejected claims that Russia has got hold of compromising information about him.
It's believed the claims - relating to his personal life and links to Moscow - haven't been verified - but are serious enough for him to have been briefed about them.
The US president-elect's tweeted that it's a "witch hunt."
FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017
The document was published last night with the President=Elect branding it "unverifiable."
He's also using the hashtag #FakeNews in relation to the story.
Trump’s special counselor Kellyanne Conway appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers shortly after the story broke.
Just in: @SethMeyers asks Kellyanne Conway about the bombshell allegations surrounding Trump and Russia. See her interview on #LNSM tonight. pic.twitter.com/5Fr4FdQQp5— Late Night (@LateNightSeth) January 11, 2017