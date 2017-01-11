Apollo campaigners will ask to...

Donald Trump Rejects Claims Russia Has Compromising Information About Him

Donald Trump has rejected claims that Russia has got hold of compromising information about him.

It's believed the claims - relating to his personal life and links to Moscow - haven't been verified - but are serious enough for him to have been briefed about them.

The US president-elect's tweeted that it's a "witch hunt."

FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017



The document was published last night with the President=Elect branding it "unverifiable."

He's also using the hashtag #FakeNews in relation to the story.

Trump’s special counselor Kellyanne Conway appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers shortly after the story broke.



Just in: @SethMeyers asks Kellyanne Conway about the bombshell allegations surrounding Trump and Russia. See her interview on #LNSM tonight. pic.twitter.com/5Fr4FdQQp5 — Late Night (@LateNightSeth) January 11, 2017



