Apollo campaigners will ask to...

Trump: 'Are we living in...

BT Young Scientist Exhibition Gets Underway In Dublin

550 projects to be judged

A life saving tractor, a virtual music maker and a car that won’t start without a licensed driver

They’re just some of the projects at this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology exhibition.

Jack Nagle from Killorglin Community College in Kerry is hoping his tractor safe lock will save lives #btyste @TodayFMNews pic.twitter.com/l7DnHsfh5g — Kim Buckley (@KiiimBuckley) January 11, 2017





Over 4,500 students from 375 schools around the country are displaying their projects at the RDS for the next four days.

550 projects have made it through to the finals from various different science categories including technology, chemistry and ecology.





The winners of the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition will go on to represent Ireland at European level.

Kim Buckley has this report: