BT Young Scientist Exhibition Gets Underway In Dublin

by Kim Buckley  11th Jan 2017  13:17
550 projects to be judged

A life saving tractor, a virtual music maker and a car that won’t start without a licensed driver

They’re just some of the projects at this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology exhibition.


Over 4,500  students from 375 schools around the country are displaying their projects at the RDS for the next four days.

550 projects have made it through to the finals from various different science categories including technology, chemistry and ecology.


The winners of the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition will go on to represent Ireland at European level.

Kim Buckley has this report:

 

 

