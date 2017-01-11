Apollo campaigners, residents will defy court order

Calling for suitable accommodation for residents



Campaigners and residents of Apollo House say they will be staying put, in defiance of this afternoon’s order to vacate.



A number of former residents of Apollo House moved back there after being offered alternative accommodation they said was totally unsuitable.



Hundreds of supporters gathered outside the Dublin building earlier to demand housing for the homeless.

Juliette Gash reports from Apollo House;

.@HSHIreland vow to stay in #apollohouse until suitable accommodation found for residents. Will defy court order. More at 1 @TodayFMNews pic.twitter.com/uMOGHg6R9A — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) January 11, 2017