Apollo campaigners, residents will defy court order

by Juliette Gash  11th Jan 2017  13:27
Today FM image

Calling for suitable accommodation for residents


Campaigners and residents of Apollo House say they will be staying put, in defiance of this afternoon’s order to vacate.Today FM Image

A number of former residents of Apollo House moved back there after being offered alternative accommodation they said was totally unsuitable.Today FM Image

Hundreds of supporters gathered outside the Dublin building earlier to demand housing for the homeless.

Juliette Gash reports from Apollo House;

