New look Monopoly

by Susan Keogh  11th Jan 2017  14:56
Today FM image

[Hasbro]

It's getting a revamp

Monopoly counters including the Scottie dog, the Top Hat and Race Car are facing the boot.

Makers Hasbro is threatening to phase out all 8 of the iconic metal pieces in favour of 50 possible replacements.

They include a smiley face emoji, a hashtag symbol, a mobile phone, a runner and a pair of sunglasses.

 

Today FM Image

 

 

Players will be able to vote for their favourites.

In 2013 fans kicked out the iron which had been in the game since its inception in favour of a cat.

 

 If you want to cast your vote you can do so here 

Today FM Image

 

 

 

 

