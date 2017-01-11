New look Monopoly

It's getting a revamp

Monopoly counters including the Scottie dog, the Top Hat and Race Car are facing the boot.

Makers Hasbro is threatening to phase out all 8 of the iconic metal pieces in favour of 50 possible replacements.

They include a smiley face emoji, a hashtag symbol, a mobile phone, a runner and a pair of sunglasses.

Players will be able to vote for their favourites.

In 2013 fans kicked out the iron which had been in the game since its inception in favour of a cat.

The word on the street is true, you've got to vote to save your favourite token! Vote today: https://t.co/GpaFwlKF6z #MonopolyVote pic.twitter.com/fjd1hE7GMH — MonopolyUK (@MonopolyUK) January 11, 2017

