Trump's news conference

File photo, US President-elect Donald Trump, 09-Jan-2017. Image: Evan Vucci AP/Press Association Images

Denies claims

Donald Trump has accused American intelligence agencies of writing and leaking a report which suggested Russia has gathered compromising information against him.



He's also denied some salacious claims made in the document - at a press conference where he described CNN as "fake news" and BuzzFeed as "a failing pile of garbage".



At his first press conference since his election, he also said he now believed Russia was responsible for hacking Hillary Clinton's campaign email - something he had denied previously.

I win an election easily, a great "movement" is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

And he also denied a report, published by Buzzfeed, that Russia might have video of him and some sex workers defiling a hotel room in Moscow:



