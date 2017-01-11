Love it? Like it!

Trump's news conference

by Susan Keogh  11th Jan 2017  18:56
Today FM image

File photo, US President-elect Donald Trump, 09-Jan-2017. Image: Evan Vucci AP/Press Association Images

Denies claims

Donald Trump has accused American intelligence agencies of writing and leaking a report which suggested Russia has gathered compromising information against him.

He's also denied some salacious claims made in the document - at a press conference where he described CNN as "fake news" and BuzzFeed as "a failing pile of garbage".

At his first press conference since his election, he also said he now believed Russia was responsible for hacking Hillary Clinton's campaign email - something he had denied previously.

 

 

And he also denied a report, published by Buzzfeed, that Russia might have video of him and some sex workers defiling a hotel room in Moscow:

