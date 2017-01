Former MI6 Officer Named A Source of Trump Report

It claims that Russia has compromising information on him

A former MI6 officer in the UK has been named as the source of a dossier making allegations about Donald Trump.

Christopher Steele is believed to be behind the report which claims Russia gathered compromising information about the president-elect.

There had previously been restrictions in place on publishing his identity, which have since been lifted.

Mr Trump has dismissed the dossier's contents as "nonsense" and "fake news."