Woman Arrested After Death Of Baby Boy

Image: RollingNews.ie

The 4 month old passed away on January 1st

A woman in her 20s has been arrested in connection with the sudden death of a 4 month old baby boy in Mayo.

The baby was rushed to Mayo University hospital after an incident at a residence in Bohola on the 28th December.

He was transferred to Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Dublin and died on the 1st January.

A post-mortem has been carried out and a preliminary report forwarded to Gardaí.

A woman in her 20s was arrested yesterday as part of the investigation.