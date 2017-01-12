Apollo House Residents Are Leaving The Building

Apollo House residents and activists are leaving the building and moving to alternative accommodation.

The Home Sweet Home campaign have released a statement saying it would “house those currently in Apollo House elsewhere until Minister Coveney and the support services deliver what they committed to last Friday – the short and long term needs of residents”.

As media gather statements, we'll answer whatever questions we can. We feel this is the right decision for all involved in #HomeSweetHome pic.twitter.com/unHWqd5JxL — HomeSweetHome (@HSHIreland) January 12, 2017

Taxis have been spotted at the building, transferring residents to other "independently sourced" accommodation.

Details of this new accommodation have not yet been made public.