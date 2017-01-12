Love it? Like it!

Apollo House Residents Are Leaving The Building

by Alison Healy  12th Jan 2017  11:02
Today FM image

Apollo House residents and activists are leaving the building and moving to alternative accommodation.

The Home Sweet Home campaign have released a statement saying it would “house those currently in Apollo House elsewhere until Minister Coveney and the support services deliver what they committed to last Friday – the short and long term needs of residents”.

Taxis have been spotted at the building, transferring residents to other "independently sourced" accommodation.

Details of this new accommodation have not yet been made public.

 

