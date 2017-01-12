Apollo House Residents Are Leaving The Building

Close
Apollo House residents and activists are leaving the building and moving to alternative accommodation.
The Home Sweet Home campaign have released a statement saying it would “house those currently in Apollo House elsewhere until Minister Coveney and the support services deliver what they committed to last Friday – the short and long term needs of residents”.
As media gather statements, we'll answer whatever questions we can. We feel this is the right decision for all involved in #HomeSweetHome pic.twitter.com/unHWqd5JxL— HomeSweetHome (@HSHIreland) January 12, 2017
Taxis have been spotted at the building, transferring residents to other "independently sourced" accommodation.
Details of this new accommodation have not yet been made public.
You can read the statement we have issued to the media below and on https://t.co/7qPsVYXwPd #HomeSweetHome #EndHomelessnessNow #ApolloHouse pic.twitter.com/levqdly5zG— HomeSweetHome (@HSHIreland) January 12, 2017