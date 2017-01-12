Love it? Like it!

Woman released without charge over death of 4 month old baby

by Sinead Spain  12th Jan 2017  13:37
Today FM image

Gardai to send a file to the DPP


A woman who was arrested in connection with the death of a baby in Co Mayo on New Year's Day has been released without charge.

The baby boy died following an incident at a house in December.

On the 28th of December a baby boy was taken to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar after an incident at a house in Bahola.

He was later transferred to Our Lady's Hospital, Crumlin in Dublin where he passed away 4 days later on New Years Day.

A post mortem examination was carried out by the State Pathologist and the report was given to Gardai.

Details of it are not being released for operation reasons.

Yesterday a woman in her 20s was arrested and taken to Claremorris Garda Station for questioning.

This morning she was released without charge.

Gardai say a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and that the investigation is ongoing.

