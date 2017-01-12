Woman released without charge over death of 4 month old baby

Close
A woman who was arrested in connection with the death of a baby in Co Mayo on New Year's Day has been released without charge.
The baby boy died following an incident at a house in December.
On the 28th of December a baby boy was taken to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar after an incident at a house in Bahola.
He was later transferred to Our Lady's Hospital, Crumlin in Dublin where he passed away 4 days later on New Years Day.
A post mortem examination was carried out by the State Pathologist and the report was given to Gardai.
Details of it are not being released for operation reasons.
Yesterday a woman in her 20s was arrested and taken to Claremorris Garda Station for questioning.
This morning she was released without charge.
Gardai say a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and that the investigation is ongoing.