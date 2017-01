Female Luas Drivers Wanted

New recruitment campaign aimed at women

Luas operator Transdev Ireland is launching a recruitment campaign specifically targeted at women.

It is aimed at encouraging females to join the company as drivers.

At the moment, there are only eight female Luas drivers.

In the past applicants for driver jobs have predominately been from men but the company is now encouraing more women to apply.

Some of the benefits offered include maternity leave, wedding leave and free Luas travel.