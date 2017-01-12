Love it? Like it!

Concerns over Help to Buy Scheme

by Juliette Gash  12th Jan 2017  17:11
Today FM image

1128 have applied to scheme

Concerns are being raised about how lenders engage with the Help to Buy scheme, which over 1100 people have applied for.

Under the scheme, first time buyers can get five percent of the value of a new build or a self-build, up to the value of €20,000 to help with the deposit.

As of this morning, just one builder was listed on Revenues website as a qualifying contractor.

Today FM Image

That number has since risen to five, and Revenue says a further 23 are waiting to qualify.

Today FM Image

Karl Deeter of Irish Mortgage Brokers says banks are querying how they operate within the scheme;

