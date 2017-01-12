Trolley numbers drop

File photo | Image: RollingNews.ie

But Health Minister admits number still too high

There's been a drop this evening of patients waiting on Trolleys.



According to the HSE, there were 271 patients on trolleys this afternoon, down from 387 this morning.



However, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there were 509 patients on trolleys this morning.



The discrepancy stems from the fact that the INMO count patients on trolleys in wards too, not just the Emergency Department.

Minister Simon Harris says he wants hospital managers to be held to account;



The high rate of seasonal flu isn't helping matters.



Kevin Kelleher from the HSE says its high this year , at a rate of 95 per hundred thousand;

