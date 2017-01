Joe Biden Receives The Presidential Medal Of Freedom

The bromance continues

Barack Obama has awarded Joe Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

He made the announcement in a surprise and emotional ceremony at the White House last night.

"I want to thank you all so very, very, very much." —@VP after receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from @POTUS pic.twitter.com/8Ve7stG5gg — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 13, 2017





Joe Biden had no idea what was about to happen:

Mr Biden broke down in tears when Mr Obama gave him the medal: