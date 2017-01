Nurses Issue Ultimatum Or They Go On Strike

90% of INMO members voted for industrial Action

Nurses have given health officials a week to come up with proposals aimed at averting an all out strike.

Before Christmas 90 percent of INMO members voted in favour of industrial action over their pay and conditions.

They say they simply can't continue working under their current level of stress.

There's been another spike in the number of patients on trolleys this week, with more than 500 recorded for the past three days in a row.

Liam Doran is the union's General Secretary: