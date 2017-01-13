Love it? Like it!

26 year old mother of 2 dies after Meath crash

by Sinead Spain  13th Jan 2017  10:30
Today FM image

6 year old in a serious condition in hospital


A 26 year old woman has died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Co Meath yesterday.

She was traveling with her two children when they were involved in a two vehicle crash on the R162, Kilberry to Nobber Road.  The crash happened at around 1 o'clock yesterday at Leggagh, Castletown, Navan.

The mother of 2 was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital along with her 2 year old son.  She lost her fight for life in the early hours of this morning 

Her six year old boy was brought to Crumlin Children's Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The road was closed to facilitate a Forensic Collision examination, but has since reopened.

Gardaí Navan are appealing for witnesses to contact them in Navan on 048 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

 

