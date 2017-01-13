Love it? Like it!

Sky Pulls Michael Jackson Programme

by Kim Buckley  13th Jan 2017  10:54
Today FM image

His Daughter Paris Jackson Said She Was Offended

Sky says it won't air a TV programme about Michael Jackson after his daughter said she was 'incredibly offended' by the portrayal of her father.


Photos of Joseph Fiennes in character have been circulating online, with many people criticising the fact that a white actor is playing the pop star.

The episode - part of a series called Urban Myths - had been due to air on Sky Arts, however the broadcaster released a statement today to say that they had pulled one episode after concerns were raised by Paris Jackson.

 

 

 

