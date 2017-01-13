Sky Pulls Michael Jackson Programme

His Daughter Paris Jackson Said She Was Offended

Sky says it won't air a TV programme about Michael Jackson after his daughter said she was 'incredibly offended' by the portrayal of her father.

@TheMJCast i'm so incredibly offended by it, as i'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017





Photos of Joseph Fiennes in character have been circulating online, with many people criticising the fact that a white actor is playing the pop star.

The episode - part of a series called Urban Myths - had been due to air on Sky Arts, however the broadcaster released a statement today to say that they had pulled one episode after concerns were raised by Paris Jackson.