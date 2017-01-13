Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

DERMOT AND DAVE

12:00 - 14:30
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

Friday Night Anthems

FG deputy leader referred to Gardaí over donations

by Gavan Reilly  13th Jan 2017  11:15
Today FM image

James Reilly yet to prove he returned excess donations

Fine Gael's deputy leader has been referred to Gardaí over donations received during the 2016 general election.

The standards watchdog says James Reilly has yet to prove he has returned an excess donation.

The former health minister is among 66 people referred to Gardaí by the Standards in Public Office Commission, according to its general election report this morning.

Reilly accepted €1,000 in cash donations from a donor in his home town of Lusk, during the campaign last February.

While personal donations of this amount ARE allowed under donations laws, cash donations are limited to €200 - and Reilly has so far been unable to show that the excess donation was returned.

The Senator and former minister could not be contacted this morning.

The report also outlines the spending by major parties in the election - Fine Gael topped the list spending €2.7 million, with Fianna Fáil spending €1.7m, and Labour spending nearly €1.1 million.

Sinn Féin spent just over €650,000 on its campaign, while the Anti-Austerity Alliance People Before Profit spent around €267,000, and the Green Party spent €147,000.

  • Today FM image

    Weather warnings withdrawn

    Today FM image

    Would you live at Number 13?

    Today FM image

    The Most Common Advice Handed Down By Older People

    Today FM image

    Ulster Bank has problems processing transactions

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos