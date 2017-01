Waterford to get a mobile cath lab

File photo: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire/Press Association Images

Lab was a key demand for John Halligan



University Hospital Waterford is to get a mobile cath lab to help reduce the backlog of patients in cardiac units.

Junior Minister John Halligan says he's received assurances from Health Minister Simon Harris.



It had been reported that hospital management favoured outsourcing treatment to Cork.

However the Waterford Deputy says the mobile unit should now be in place in a matter of weeks.