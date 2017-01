Would you live at Number 13?

The Most Common Advice Handed Down By Older People

Money tips are high on the list

Pay your bills on time is the most common piece of advice older people like hand down to younger generations.

That's followed by settling debts and saving according to a new poll.

But money tips aren't the only pearls of wisdom that's being imparted.

Other life lessons include marrying someone who makes you laugh, don't go into business with family and have no regrets.

Kim Buckley has this report: