If you're not superstitious it seems you could bag yourself a bargain when it comes to buying a house.
People willing to live at Number 13 could save themselves thousands of euro.
But a survey - by the website Zoopla - revealed one in three homeowners would be less likelty to buy a house if it had the unlucky number on the front door.
Would you live at Number 13 to get a bargain?— Susan Keogh (@suskeogh) January 13, 2017
More from @SavillsIreland at 1 @TodayFMNews#TuneIn #Friday13th #Boo pic.twitter.com/gDfC6CXRzq
Some developers skip the number when they're building new houses because of the stigma - and big business isn't immune with hotels often skipping floor 13 too.
Susan Keogh has been speaking to Gavan Ryan Senior Negotiator from Savills Ireland about whether superstition plays a role here: