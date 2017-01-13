Love it? Like it!

Would you live at Number 13?

by Susan Keogh  13th Jan 2017  13:37
Happy Friday 13th

If you're not superstitious it seems you could bag yourself a bargain when it comes to buying a house.

People willing to live at Number 13 could save themselves thousands of euro.

But a survey - by the website Zoopla - revealed one in three homeowners would be less likelty to buy a house if it had the unlucky number on the front door.

Some developers skip the number when they're building new houses because of the stigma - and big business isn't immune with hotels often skipping floor 13 too.

 

Susan Keogh has been speaking to Gavan Ryan Senior Negotiator from Savills Ireland about whether superstition plays a role here:

 

