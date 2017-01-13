Weather warnings withdrawn

People walk along the Royal Canal in Dublin during snowfall in 2016 | Image: Rollingnews.ie

Motorists urged to take care as some roads remain icy

Met Eireann has withdrawn its weather warnings for snow and ice, despite some lingering snow showers.



The Orange and yellow warnings were due to expire this evening at six, but improving weather meant they were withdrawn.



Icy road conditions are persisting in some counties, and motorists are asked to drive with caution and take their time.



