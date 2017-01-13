Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE LAST WORD WITH MATT COOPER

16:30 - 19:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

Friday Night Anthems

Sean Fitzpatrick Trial Hears his loans from Anglo rose to 103M by 2007

by Today FM  13th Jan 2017  16:37
Today FM image

Former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive Sean FitzPatrick leaving the Central Criminal Courts of Justice in 2015 | Image: RollingNews.ie

The former CEO denies misleading auditors

The jury in Sean Fitzpatrick’s trial has been hearing about multi-million euro loans approved to him by Anglo Irish Bank in 2006 and 2007.

The 69-year-old is accused of making misleading, false or deceptive statements to auditors Ernst & Young in the five years leading up to 2007.

Aside from these charges, Sean Fitzpatrick has also denied furnishing false information to Ernst & Young between 2002 and 2007.

Today, Joe McWilliams, a former director of lending at Anglo, gave evidence of various loan approvals to Mr. Fitzpatrick and other family members.

He said these applications were all dealt with by the bank’s Credit Committee because they exceeded the €5m threshold.

The court heard the balance rose to €103m towards the end of November 2007, and that the securities over those loans were valued €120m - the payment history was described as “excellent”.

Mr. Fitzpatrick is accused of artificially reducing his personal loans from Anglo by borrowing from Irish Nationwide in a move that’s alleged to have resulted in Anglo failing to give a “full, true and honest picture” of the state of its affairs in their end of year statements.

Mr. Fitzpatrick is facing 27 charges under the Companies Act. He denies them all.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports:

  • Today FM image

    PSNI Say People Can't Take Law Into Own Hands After Double...

    Today FM image

    SIPTU To Ballot DFB Members For Strike Action

    Today FM image

    Ulster Bank Says Delayed Payments Have Been Processed

    Today FM image

    Brian Stack's Family "Concerned" Gardai...

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos