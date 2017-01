Brian Stack's Family "Concerned" Gardai Haven't Questioned Adams

The Sinn Fein leader gave names to Gardai in connection with the murder

The family of the prison officer Brian Stack, who died after being shot by the IRA, has expressed concern that Gerry Adams has not been questioned by Gardaí.

The Sinn Féin President emailed four names to the Garda Commissioner almost a year ago, suggesting they may have information about the murder.

Mr Stack's widow Sheila, and sons Austin and Oliver are meeting Enda Kenny at Government Buildings.

Austin Stack says he's concerned Gardaí haven't quizzed Mr Adams: