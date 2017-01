PSNI Say People Can't Take...

SIPTU To Ballot DFB Members For Strike Action

It's over an ambulance shortage

SIPTU says it will ballot its members in Dublin Fire Brigade for strike action over an ambulance shortage.

The union says the fire brigade is ready to put four extra ambulances immediately, but that Dublin City Council says they're unable to pay for them.

SIPTU says the health watchdog HIQA has found the fire brigade doesn't have enough ambulances.