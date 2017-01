PSNI Say People Can't Take Law Into Own Hands After Double Shooting

File photo

A couple were shot in the legs in west Belfast

In the North, detectives investigating a double shooting in West Belfast last night say there can be no room for people to take the law into their own hands.

It's believed a couple in their 50s were shot in the legs while protecting their son.

Inspectors have refused to be drawn on the exact motive for the attack in Norglen parade.

Chief Inspector Norman Haslett says three masked, armed men were involved: