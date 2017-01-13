Love it? Like it!

Eviction Notices For Strand Residents Withdrawn

by Today FM  13th Jan 2017  18:17
Today FM image

Simon Coveney speaking to the media outside the Custom House, Dublin | Image: Rollingnews.ie

The Housing Minister has welcomed the development

The Housing Minister has welcomed the withdrawal of termination notices served on residents of The Strand apartments in Limerick.

Minister Simon Coveney was commenting after the owners of the apartments decided to withdraw the termination notices previously sent to tenants at the complex.

An amended law, to protect tenancies where a landlord or investor wishes to sell more than 10 properties in a single development, is due to come into effect next week.

Sova Properties, which owns The Strand apartments, says they will follow the spirit of the so-called Tyrrelstown amendment which passed through the Oireachtas last month.

