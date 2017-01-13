Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

00:00 - 00:00
01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 08:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

08:00 - 11:00

Saturday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

11:00 - 14:00

Phil Cawley

14:00 - 18:00

Premier League Live

18:00 - 21:00

Saturday Hits

21:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

Shane Curran (16) Wins BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

by Today FM  13th Jan 2017  21:48
Today FM image

The Dublin Student received the award for his qCrypt encryption system

The winner of BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition has been named as 16 year old Shane Curran.

The 5th year student from Terenure College in Dublin won the overall award for his qCrypt project - which is a highly secure encryption system for storing secrets.

Shane saw off competition from 4 and a half thousand students and over 550 projects to win the prize, which includes 5-thousand euro and a trip to the European Space Research and Technology Centre.

He'll also represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists in Estonia later this year.

Shane says he feels honoured:

  • Today FM image

    Shane Curran (16) Wins BT Young Scientist & Technology...

    Today FM image

    Eviction Notices For Strand Residents Withdrawn

    Today FM image

    PSNI Say People Can't Take Law Into Own Hands After Double...

    Today FM image

    SIPTU To Ballot DFB Members For Strike Action

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos