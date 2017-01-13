Shane Curran (16) Wins BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

The Dublin Student received the award for his qCrypt encryption system

The winner of BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition has been named as 16 year old Shane Curran.

The 5th year student from Terenure College in Dublin won the overall award for his qCrypt project - which is a highly secure encryption system for storing secrets.

Shane saw off competition from 4 and a half thousand students and over 550 projects to win the prize, which includes 5-thousand euro and a trip to the European Space Research and Technology Centre.

He'll also represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists in Estonia later this year.

Shane says he feels honoured: