Garda raids uncover stolen property stash

Goods worth €150,000 found in Carlow-Kilkenny raids

Stolen property worth an estimated €150,000 has been recovered by Gardaí in a series of searches in Carlow and Kilkenny.

The raids took place over two days, as part of Operation Thor.

Gardaí from the Kilkenny/Carlow Division searched premises in Carlow Town, Urlingford, Freshford, Castlecomer, Cuffs Grange and Moyne.

A large volume of suspected stolen property was recovered including power tools, machinery, trailers, ornaments, antiques and bicycles.

Early estimates would suggest the goods are worth in excess of €150,000.

No one was arrested during the course of these searches and investigations are ongoing.