Trump may remove sanctions on Russia

Picture by Seth Wenig AP/Press Association Images

US President-elect slams "sleazebags" over dossier

US president-elect Donald Trump has told the Wall Street Journal he would keep sanctions in place against Russia "for a period of time".



But he says he is open to removing them should the Kremlin be helpful in fighting terrorism.



Mr Trump says he is still angry about what he calls "that Russian dossier", calling allegations against him "phoney".



US political historian Allan Lichtman says his description of political opponents as "sleazebags" may fill newspapers but not help him long-term: