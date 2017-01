Abducted girl speaks to her real family for the first time

Kamiyah Mobley was taken from a Florida hospital in 1998

An American teenager has spoken to her biological parents - more than 18 years after she was abducted from them.



Kamiyah Mobley was taken from a Florida hospital in 1998 by a woman posing as a health worker.

She was just eight hours old at the time.

Gloria Williams (51) has now been charged with her kidnap.

Kamiyah's family can't wait to meet her face-to-face, and her biological grandmother can hardly believe the news.