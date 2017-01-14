Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

PHIL CAWLEY

11:00 - 14:00
01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 08:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

08:00 - 11:00

Saturday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

11:00 - 14:00

Phil Cawley

14:00 - 18:00

Premier League Live

18:00 - 21:00

Saturday Hits

21:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

Moody's agrees $864m payment over risky mortgage ratings

by Today FM  14th Jan 2017  10:46
Today FM image

Picture by: Mark Lennihan / AP/Press Association Images

Pay out to US authorities linked to 2008 crash

Credit ratings agency Moody's has agreed to pay nearly $864 million in a settlement with US authorities over its ratings of risky mortgage securities in the run up to the global financial crash in 2008.

The U.S. Justice Department says Moody's reached the deal on Friday, to resolve allegations that it contributed to the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression.

It will pay over $437 million to the US Justice Department with the remaining $426 million euro split among the 21 US states involved in the investigation, as well as the district of Columbia.

Moody's has also agreed to a number of measures to ensure the integrity of future credit ratings and its chief executive must certify compliance with the measures for at least five years.

Moody's is not the first ratings agency to reach a settlement with US authorities.

The worlds largest ratings firm, Standard and Poors entered into a similar deal in 2015 worth $1.4 billion.

  • Today FM image

    Unions alarmed at Bus Eireann cost-cutting plans

    Today FM image

    13 arrested in Garda "Day of Action"

    Today FM image

    Obama disappointed over failure to tighten gun control

    Today FM image

    Moody's agrees $864m payment over risky mortgage ratings

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos