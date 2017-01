Obama disappointed over failure to tighten gun control

File photo of President Barack Obama. | Image: Markus Schreiber AP/Press Association Images

US President reviews his two terms in office

Barack Obama says failing to tighten gun controls was one of his greatest disappointments as US president.



Mr Obama has less than a week left in his role before Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday



President Obama told NBC that after the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre, he was sure Congress was take action.

But it was not to be: