Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

PHIL CAWLEY

11:00 - 14:00
01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 08:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

08:00 - 11:00

Saturday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

11:00 - 14:00

Phil Cawley

14:00 - 18:00

Premier League Live

18:00 - 21:00

Saturday Hits

21:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

Unions alarmed at Bus Eireann cost-cutting plans

by Today FM  14th Jan 2017  13:39
Today FM image

€8m cuts to include reductions to overtime

The National Bus and Rail Union has hit out at reports that Bus Eireann is planning cost-cutting measures worth €8 million.

It is reported the company plans to cut overtime payments and change the rules for annual leave.

The company says it could be insolvent within 18 months, if costs aren't reduced.

The NBRU claims the Bus Eireann is trying to condition staff into accepting cuts to their terms and conditions.

It says overtime cuts could mean a reduction in services, and possibly fines from the National Transport Authority for not fulfilling its obligations. 

The union is calling for greater government engagement in the problems facing the company.

And the NBRU's Dermot O'Leary says turning the spotlight on staff is a sad reflection on the new management structure at the Company:

  • Today FM image

    Unions alarmed at Bus Eireann cost-cutting plans

    Today FM image

    13 arrested in Garda "Day of Action"

    Today FM image

    Obama disappointed over failure to tighten gun control

    Today FM image

    Moody's agrees $864m payment over risky mortgage ratings

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos