Unions alarmed at Bus Eireann cost-cutting plans

€8m cuts to include reductions to overtime

The National Bus and Rail Union has hit out at reports that Bus Eireann is planning cost-cutting measures worth €8 million.

It is reported the company plans to cut overtime payments and change the rules for annual leave.

The company says it could be insolvent within 18 months, if costs aren't reduced.

The NBRU claims the Bus Eireann is trying to condition staff into accepting cuts to their terms and conditions.

It says overtime cuts could mean a reduction in services, and possibly fines from the National Transport Authority for not fulfilling its obligations.

The union is calling for greater government engagement in the problems facing the company.

And the NBRU's Dermot O'Leary says turning the spotlight on staff is a sad reflection on the new management structure at the Company:

