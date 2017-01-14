Love it? Like it!

Bus Éireann: "No rural communities will be left behind"

by Today FM  14th Jan 2017  19:38
Today FM image

Financial overhaul for Bus Éireann

The union representing workers at Bus Éireann want management to communicate with them over underfunding issues at the company.

SIPTU says they will now consider "a firm response"

Bus Eireann is planning to bring in measures aimed at saving €8 million, including a ban on overtime and the carrying-over of holidays for workers.

Bus Éireann have confirmed that Expressway will remain part of the company’s business.  

However changes are urgently required to address the company’s adverse financial situation.

Ina statement released the company also said:

"This may result in alterations to the operation of some routes, but the National Transport Authority (NTA) have advised that they will ensure local demands for public transport are met, and that “no rural communities will be left behind”.

 

