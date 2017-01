Growing signs May plans Hard Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May in Gloucestershire | Image: Toby Melville PA Wire/PA Images

Major speech on Tuesday will outline plans

There are growing signs the British Prime Minister Theresa May is planning for a so-called "hard Brexit".

A number of UK Sunday newspapers are reporting that she will make a speech on Tuesday in which she will say the UK is prepared to leave the single market, unless the European Union agrees to end freedom of movement.



It's reported immigration will be a red line for UK negotiators.



Sky News political correspondent Jason Farrell says the news has been welcomed by brexiteers: