Trump clashes with veteran Civil Rights leader

15th Jan 2017
First protests held ahead of inauguration

Donald Trump has been condemned after describing a celebrated civil rights leader as "all talk and no action".

The President-elect was responding after Congressman John Lewis - the last surviving speaker from the 1963 march on Washington - questioned the legitimacy of Mr Trump's election victory.

He later softened his tone, calling on Congressman Lewis to help him tackle crime.



But that has not eased tensions with protesters who took part in the first of a number of planned marches against Donald Trump in Washington yesterday.

Patrice was one of those out campaigning, and is critical of Mr Trump's social media activity:

