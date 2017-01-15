Love it? Like it!

Good news for "Weekend Warriors"

by Today FM  15th Jan 2017  08:29
Today FM image

Your Saturday jog is nearly as good as a daily workout

"Weekend Warriors" could benefit from their exercise as much as people who go to the gym all week.

New research from the US shows people who run, hike, cycle or swim occasionally, do just as well physically as people who work out regularly.

The findings in the JAMA medical journal show that people who pack all of their exercise into one or two days of the week, appear to lower their risk of dying by nearly as much as people who exercise three times a week or more.

Irish International Ultra Runner John O'Regan, says there are many ways people can fit in a little extra activity:

