Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

NEIL DELAMERE'S SUNDAY BEST

11:00 - 13:00
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 10:00

Sunday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

10:00 - 11:00

The Sunday Business Show

11:00 - 13:00

Neil Delamere's Sunday Best

13:00 - 16:00

Phil Cawley

16:00 - 19:00

Hector's Sunday Sitting Room

19:00 - 00:00

Ed's Songs of Praise

21:00 - 22:00

Songs in the Key of Life

22:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

Brokenshire fears divisive north election

by Today FM  15th Jan 2017  11:12
Today FM image

James Brokenshire, who has been appointed Northern Ireland Secretary, leaves 10 Downing Street, London. Image: Andrew Matthews / PA Wire/Press Association Images

Northern Sec. not considering alternative to power sharing

The Northern Secretary says he is not considering any alternative to the current system of devolved government in the north.

James Brokenshire says Northern Ireland is clearly moving towards an election.

Under power-sharing law, he must call a new vote tomorrow unless Sinn Féin and the DUP reach a last minute compromise.

The two parties are bitterly divided over the controversy surrounding the so called "cash for ash" scheme.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show on the BBC, Mr Brokenshire said he is concerned about the fall out from a new election:

  • Today FM image

    Brokenshire fears divisive north election

    Today FM image

    Transport Minister and RSA in war of words

    Today FM image

    100 migrants feared drowned in Mediterranean

    Today FM image

    Good news for "Weekend Warriors"

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos