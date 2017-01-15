Brokenshire fears divisive north election

James Brokenshire, who has been appointed Northern Ireland Secretary, leaves 10 Downing Street, London. Image: Andrew Matthews / PA Wire/Press Association Images

Northern Sec. not considering alternative to power sharing

The Northern Secretary says he is not considering any alternative to the current system of devolved government in the north.



James Brokenshire says Northern Ireland is clearly moving towards an election.



Under power-sharing law, he must call a new vote tomorrow unless Sinn Féin and the DUP reach a last minute compromise.



The two parties are bitterly divided over the controversy surrounding the so called "cash for ash" scheme.



Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show on the BBC, Mr Brokenshire said he is concerned about the fall out from a new election:



