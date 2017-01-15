Love it? Like it!

Man in critical condition after serious assault in Bray

by Today FM  15th Jan 2017  11:53
Today FM image

James Everett Park, Bray. Image: Google

Gardaí appeal for witnesses

A man in his twenties is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious assault in Bray, Co Wicklow.

The injured man was found outside a house in James Everett Park in Bray at around 1.45 this morning.

He received medical assistance at the scene before being rushed to Saint Vincent's Hospital.

He was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination.

No arrests have been made.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

They'd particularly like to talk to those who were in Bray Town Centre and the Little Bray, Fassaroe and James Everett Park areas between 1am and 2am this morning, Sunday 15th January.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda station on 01 6665300, The Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda station.

